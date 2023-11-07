87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

This photo provided by the FBI on Oct. 25, 2023 shows Brian Jeffrey Raymond. The former CIA...
Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal charges
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor
A mother-daughter duo has turned a 98-year-old Mobil station into an Airbnb.
A 98-year-old Mobil station is now an Airbnb