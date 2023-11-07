District 51 holds community luncheon to talk about goals and plans

D51 Strong Schools, Strong Community Luncheon: A State of the District Address
D51 Strong Schools, Strong Community Luncheon: A State of the District Address((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday afternoon, community leaders and partners had an opportunity to learn about the current state of Mesa County Valley School District 51, and where it’s headed.

The goal of the luncheon is to share accomplishments, goals, and plans for the future of the school district. A main topic of discussion is the first year of the three-year community-driven strategic plan. Dr. Brian Hill brought up the goals within the plan, whether or not the D51 is hitting those goals, and then the work that needs to be done to make sure the district hits the three-year targets it set.

“So the only way to have a successful and strong district is to have a strong community that supports your schools. and so this is just another opportunity to bring those folks together to talk about how we can better support our school district,” said Superintendent Brian Hill.

