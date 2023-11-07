Wind increases Tuesday ahead of a sharp temperature drop on Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wind gusts of up to 30-40 mph will be an issue for much of Colorado’s Western Slope on Tuesday.

Increasing Wind Tuesday

Wind gusts have been clocked in the 25-30 mph range across Western Colorado on Monday. Most of the wind has been on the higher terrain. An approaching storm system will bring more wind on Tuesday. Tuesday’s wind will be stronger, and it won’t be as limited in the valleys as compared to Monday.

Timing the Wind

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are likely on Tuesday afternoon. The wind will just start picking up between about 10 AM and noon - especially up high. Wind will increase in the valleys along Highway 50 and I-70 between noon and 3 PM, and wind gusts can be as high as 30-40 mph even around Grand Junction. Wind will begin subsiding by around 5-6 PM, and it will diminish through 10 PM Tuesday evening.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 60s at 6 PM to middle 50s at 10 PM, then to lower 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mainly clear. Low temperatures will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mostly sunny early, then partly to mostly cloudy with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. High temperatures will be near 69 degrees around Grand Junction, 67 degrees around Montrose, 69 degrees around Delta, and 68 degrees around Cortez.

Turning Colder Wednesday

A cold front will bring us more clouds Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We’ll turn colder after the cold front passes, and that’s the biggest influence the cold front will have on us in Western Colorado. However, a few rain drops on Tuesday night or snow flakes early Wednesday morning are possible - especially on the Grand Mesa and on the Bookcliffs. It’s possible that light rain or snow briefly moves away from the higher terrain, but rain and snow are overall unlikely in the valleys.

