Body identified as missing Palisade woman

Suzan Harris found
Suzan Harris found(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New information about a body that was found over the weekend. According to the Mesa County Coroner’s office, 77-year-old Suzan Harris was found dead in her vehicle on November 3rd in the Government Highline Canal.

Harris was a resident of Palisade, Colorado. She was reported missing back in September after neighbors grew suspicious of her whereabouts. An autopsy has been conducted in the case and the cause and manner of death are still pending further toxicological analysis.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride

Latest News

Housing Market is the least affordable since 1984
Housing Market is the least affordable since 1984
Walmart
Walmart to begin offering ‘sensory-friendly’ shopping hours every day at stores nationwide
United Airlines predicts a record-breaking holiday season
United Airlines predicts a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period
Foreigners exit Gaza for Egypt at Rafah Border Crossing
More than 400 U.S. citizens flee Gaza
Loveland Police Officer arrested for involvement in sexual assault case
Loveland Police Officer arrested over sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl