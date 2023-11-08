County Ballot Measures: Here’s who will be getting a term limit expansion and who won’t

The November 2023 election is less than a week away, ballots have a variety of measures on them, and where you live will determine which measures you see.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Four ballot measures were put before the residents of Mesa County this election cycle, though all of them focused primarily on expanding term limits for some of the county’s elected positions. Let’s see how they did.

Mesa County Question 1A

The Assessor of Mesa County is at the core of this bill and proposed a term limit extension of one additional term, bringing the total maximum to three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 61.9% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and 38.1% against.

Mesa County Question 1B

This ballot measure is specific to the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Mesa County and proposed expanding the term limit from two terms to a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 64.8% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and35.1 % against.

Mesa County Question 1C

The Surveyor for Mesa County is the focus of this measure. It proposes to expand the term limit to a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 59.4% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and 40.62% against.

Mesa County Question 1D

The office of Treasurer for Mesa County is this bill’s core. The proposition would expand the term limit to a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 63.9% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and 36.1% against.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Municipal Ballot Measure Results
Election 2023: Municipal ballot results
Linda Stanley could lose her law license
If Linda Stanley loses her law license in Supreme Court complaint, she would no longer be allowed to serve as District Attorney
Proposition HH fails
Proposition HH fails to pass
Proposition II passes
Proposition II successfully passes at the Colorado ballot box
Voting, Election generic
Conversation with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold