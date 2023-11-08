County Ballot Measures: Here’s who will be getting a term limit expansion and who won’t

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Four ballot measures were put before the residents of Mesa County this election cycle, though all of them focused primarily on expanding term limits for some of the county’s elected positions. Let’s see how they did.

Mesa County Question 1A

The Assessor of Mesa County is at the core of this bill and proposed a term limit extension of one additional term, bringing the total maximum to three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 61.9% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and 38.1% against.

Mesa County Question 1B

This ballot measure is specific to the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Mesa County and proposed expanding the term limit from two terms to a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 64.8% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and35.1 % against.

Mesa County Question 1C

The Surveyor for Mesa County is the focus of this measure. It proposes to expand the term limit to a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 59.4% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and 40.62% against.

Mesa County Question 1D

The office of Treasurer for Mesa County is this bill’s core. The proposition would expand the term limit to a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The measure failed with 63.9% of Mesa County residents voting for the measure and 36.1% against.

