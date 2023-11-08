Election 2023: Municipal ballot results

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two municipal measures are on the ballot this year for the City of Grand Junction, and here’s how the people of Grand Junction voted on them.

City of Grand Junction Question 2A

This ballot measure would amend Article IV, Section 38 of the City Charter to give the President of the Council a raise from $750 per month to $2,000 (37.5%). City Councilmembers would also get a raise from $500 per month to $1,500 per month (33.3%).

Additionally, the ballot measure would enact annual adjustments to both the presidential position and the councilmember positions starting in May of 2027. Starting in January of 2024, the measure would also make it possible for councilmembers to purchase insurance coverage at the same rate and premium paid by other council employees.

The ballot measure failed with 56.6% of voters voting for and 43.4% of voters voting against.

City of Grand Junction Question 2B

This ballot measure would amend Article XIV, Section 124 of the city charter, adding in extended leasing periods for affordable housing and/or workforce housing projects. Originally, the city charter had only allowed for this exception to be made for property in or adjacent to the Las Colonias Business Park.

This ballot measure passed with 50.65% of voters voting for and 49.35% of voters voting against

