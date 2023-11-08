Family fears eviction after getting notice, over misunderstanding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction family has growing fears of getting kicked out of their rental home, after getting what appeared to them to be an eviction notice, over something that is nothing more than a mere misunderstanding.

After struggling to find a suitable rental home earlier this year, the Hunts found a three bedroom home for rent in August. Up until then, the family of four had been living in a trailer parked at a short-term rental. Fast forward to now their trailer is now parked at the rental. But that’s where the Hunts’ problem began.

“The homeowner had just driven by, and they saw the trailer. ‘Is anyone living in there?’ And I was like, nope. And they’re like, ‘Okay, just had to make sure,’ said Eliza Hunt. “I was like, okay, cool, and they left.”

But according to Hunt, things weren’t so cool after all. Last week she said the family found a notice taped to their door. To them, it appeared to be an eviction notice. It was a notice that can be found on Mesa County’s website. The first section shows grounds for eviction. In the Hunts’ case, the second box was checked, that says comply with the lease. Written on the lines below that, was a note saying the use/occupancy of the trailer was violating the lease. Nobody shall occupy the property who isn’t on the lease. The note referring to the Hunts’ trailer. The notice also stated: “Electricity to camper from inside house is not permitted.” The hand written note, didn’t make any sense to the Hunts. With the notice were two pictures, showing a line leading from the trailer to the house.

“We got this thing with pictures from the street, and they’re like, that’s a power cord,” recalled Hunt. “You’re not allowed to be plugged into that house. No one is supposed to be living there.”

That’s where Hunt said the misunderstanding stems from. As it turns out, that ‘power cord’ is a dog’s leash. Nobody is living inside the trailer. The Hunts have been using it to store some things. And according to Hunt, they’re working on fixing the trailer up, so they can sell it.

“We’re trying to explain nobody lives there, we are not plugged into anything,” said Hunt. “If you just came and looked, you would be able to tell that nobody lives there.”

Hunt said they’ve spoken multiple times with the property management company, Welcome Home Real Estate and Property Management. In a phone call with KKCO 11 News, the owner, Louise Eden said the Hunts’ were never given an eviction notice, but rather a compliance, a time to cure. Basically, the Hunts would have ten days to remedy the situation.

“They were given a ten day notice, which we routinely do,” said Eden. “The owners went by that property and saw it and saw what appeared to be a, an electric thing plugged into the house.”

Eden further stated it is not in the Hunts’ lease to have the trailer on site, which is something the Hunts dispute. According to Eden, the Hunts just have to move the trailer and they’ll be good to go. But moving the trailer isn’t easy since the Hunts’ don’t have a truck to tow it.

“I told them that they could leave it there for an emergency period of time, but that it needed to be moved at their earliest possible time,” said Eden. “I just want it moved. I don’t really care about evicting them. I don’t want to do that.”

In the latest update from Hunt, she said the property management had given them until December to remove the trailer from the property.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.