Gray wolves coming to colorado before the end of this year

Wolf
Wolf(Gary Kramer | AP)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Coloradans are now learning about when they can expect the re-introduction of Gray Wolves in the state. In a press release on Tuesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced their finalized designation of the Gray Wolf Reintroduction program. Colorado voters passed legislation in November 2020 to bring the wolves back to the state under the Endangered Species Act.

The exact location of the wolves’ introduction is not known at this time. However, the USFAW says the gray wolves will be in the state by December 31st of this year.

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper said in a statement, “This final rule respects the will of Colorado voters, farmers, ranchers, and conservationists, and sets our state up for responsible gray wolf reintroduction.”

