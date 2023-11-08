Housing Market is the least affordable since 1984

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - New research shows that this year is the least affordable housing market since 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president. This is discouraging news for potential home buyers.

In a report from Intercontinental Exchange, more of a person’s household income goes toward paying the mortgage than in recent years. High-interest rates and the cost of housing are to blame.

The report shows the trend over the past 35 years was housing costs about 25 percent of a family’s income. It now stands at nearly 41 percent.

On the upside, existing homeowners can enjoy an increase in wealth on their properties.

