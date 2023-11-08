Loveland Police Officer arrested over sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Loveland Police Officer was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while on duty over the summer.

Dylan Miller is facing six charges tied to the assault. The Loveland Police Department fired him Tuesday morning.

The charges that Miller is facing are:

Kidnapping

Sexual assault on a child from a person in a position of trust

Official misconduct among others

Investigators say that Miller had no other complaints like this, but they are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Miller to come forward. Before becoming an officer in Loveland, Miller was a Durango Police Officer.

Sheriff John Feyen of Larimer County said, “Miller informed the individual with the victim to leave and he did so. Meantime he…who was on duty and in uniform… drove up in his marked car contacted them and instructed her to walk with him to a secluded area of the park. It was at this location that he sexually assaulted her.”

Durango’s Police Chief says that Miller had no related complaints during his two years on the job there, but they are also encouraging any victims who may have had an encounter with Miller to come forward.

