More than 400 U.S. citizens flee Gaza

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to a U.S. official, more than 400 U.S. citizens have been able to flee Gaza through the Rafah border crossing through Egypt.

The ability for foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationalities to cross the border was temporarily stopped over the weekend and resumed on Monday. More are hopefully expected to depart today, according to the official.

The secretary of state, Antony Blinken said in a statement last week that the total number of Americans and their families who expressed a desire to leave Gaza was around 1000 people.

Rafah is on the border between Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Hamas-governed Gaza, the only territory that is not controlled by Israel.

The exit is carefully controlled by Hamas militants, as well as Israeli and Egyptian authorities.

