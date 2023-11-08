New Airline will Breeze in to the GJ Airport

Grand Junction Regional Airport
Grand Junction Regional Airport(KKCO)
By Digital News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction is getting two new direct flights to Orange County, California, and San Francisco on the startup low-cost carrier Breeze Airways beginning next year.

To entice customers to try the new service, Breeze offers introductory one-way fares to John Wayne of $39 and one-way fares to San Francisco of $59 through November 14.

Breeze Airways Director of Government and Airport Affairs Bud Hafer announced Wednesday morning at a press conference at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. According to Hafer, flights will be available to John Wayne Airport in Orange County beginning on February 6, 2024, with a one-stop connection to Provo, Utah, and seasonal service to San Francisco will begin on May 22, 2024.

Breeze has committed to flying out of Grand Junction for at least two years. The Grand Junction Airport has been searching for new carriers to since the departure of Delta Airlines in late 2021.

