United Airlines predicts a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period

United Airlines predicts a record-breaking holiday season
By Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period, being the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

United says that it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday, than ever before. Their forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying through their airline. They predict that the travel period will also be longer than ever before for this year, a period that will last 11 days.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving will be the busiest according to the airline.

