Walmart to begin offering ‘sensory-friendly’ shopping hours every day at stores nationwide

WASHINGTON — Walmart has announced it will be offering “sensory-friendly” shopping hours every day in stores all across the country.

The nation’s largest retailer first tested out sensory-friendly hours just on Saturday mornings this summer during back-to-school season. During that pilot program, stores changed TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible.

The company said the feedback from the test was overwhelmingly positive.

Starting Friday, Nov. 10, all Walmart stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico will have sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time every day. The current plan is to continue offering these daily hours indefinitely.

Cedric Clark, Walmart’s executive vice president of store operations, said all customers will be able to find a “calmer shopping experience” during these morning hours.

“We’re always open to more feedback from our customers and associates and listening to what else can help create a less stimulating environment during those times,” Clark said.

Walmart joins a growing list of retailers, performance venues and attractions now offering sensory-friendly adjustments for those with autism and other sensory-sensitive conditions.

Since 2011, Smithsonian institutions have offered “Morning at the Museum” events that offer early entry and sensory-friendly activities to those of any age.

AMC Theaters has for years regularly offered sensory-friendly film screenings, where the lights are on and the sound is turned down to provide an accepting and comfortable setting for moviegoers.

Chuck E. Cheese offers monthly “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” at participating locations where lights are dimmed and arcade game sounds are reduced to provide a dedicated time for children with autism and other special needs.

