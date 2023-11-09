Election 2023: Who won and who lost in the race for the District 51 Board

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Election night is coming to a close in the Grand Valley, with some candidates for the local school district race celebrating their win while others are dealing with their loss. Here’s a breakdown of the school district seats that were up for grabs this year and the people who ultimately pulled together enough votes to land the position.

District A

A position that saw more competition than its counterparts, the District A seat had a total of three options: Jessica Hearns, José Luis Chávez, and CynDee Skalla.

Chávez is leading, with Hearns taking 17% of the vote and Skalla taking 40% of the vote.

Chávez built his campaign around the idea that students should accepted regardless of the traits they might hold. “I believe public education accepts all youth and I think that’s important no matter what your race, social class, gender, or disability is they will accept you,” said Chávez during a candidate forum.

Chávez was also the only candidate of the three who was fully on board with a clinic at Grand Junction High School, saying, “Our youth is saying that we need this. It isn’t a want, it’s a need, so I am totally in favor of a school-based health center.

Hearns, a former Colorado Northwestern Community College professor said that she ran because she felt that it was her duty as a citizen. “I have lived my whole life being told citizens should run for office and a community can work only if people put time and effort into it. That’s just what I want to do, and I live here and there is an open seat and I’d like to be on it,” said Hearns during a candidate forum.

Skalla is a teacher with a 34-year long history with District 51, and primarily highlighted falling student test scores as her priority. She also said that burnout district-wide has become a problem due to policy and communication done like “spaghetti being thrown at the wall,” as reported by the Daily Sentinel.

District B

District B only had two candidates vying for its position— Cindy Enos-Martinez and Barbara Evanson.

Evanson is leading, with Enos-Martinez taking 49% of the remaining votes, putting her at 51%.

Evanson, a former Marine and security officer for D51, cited her reason for campaigning as both ensuring student’s safety as well as making sure that they feel safe. “I want these kids to feel safe— 100% of our kids to feel safe— and I want these kids to have a good health educational environment so they can feel safe,” said Evanson during a candidate forum.

As far as the hot-button issue of the GJHS clinic, Evanson said that she had some concerns. “I think without having further conversation and ensuring that the parents are going to be involved, I would have said no at the time,” said Evanson. She continued, saying that if parents are completely involved in their kids decisions, she would be on board for the clinic.

Enos-Martinez has a history of politics in the Grand Valley, serving on the Grand Junction City Council, spending two years as mayor, and previously held a position on the D51 board. “I don’t believe decisions are based on the best interest of students and teachers, but rather a political agenda” she said, as reported by the Daily Sentinel.

