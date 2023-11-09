Proposition HH: What’s next for Colorado?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was the key ballot issue for Democratic Governor Jared Polis. But after Proposition HH was defeated by a significant margin of 20 points, it’s clear voters want another option.

The governor has scheduled a special legislative session for November 17 in order to tackle what he called an “immediate, statewide, and bipartisan concern” following the failure of Proposition HH. This is only the second special session Polis has called, with the previous session focused on COVID-19 relief during the pandemic.

“Coloradans are looking to us to reduce property taxes and provide relief to families, and as we always have, we will work to deliver solutions that protect and enhance the Colorado we love,” said Polis in a press release.

Proposition HH was a contentious ballot issue that was intended to minimize the increase in your next property tax bill, but was met with confusion by some voters at the ballot box. It would have allowed the state to keep and spend more of your TABOR refund money to give primarily to schools.

Voters rejected it 60-40.

On Colorado Public Radio Wednesday morning, bill architect and Senate President Steve Fenberg told CPR that any proposal to help property taxes with money to back-fill the districts that would be impacted by any reduction.

“I have always said, and I think the Democrats and the governor have generally said, we want to provide property tax relief, but not on the backs of our local governments and our teachers and our fire districts,” said Fenberg. “I will always be open to policy proposals that accomplish that goal. I haven’t yet seen that articulated in a way from the Republicans that I think accomplishes that adequately, so we’re discussing options on what comes next, whether it’s a special session or something in January, when we come back into the regular session or a future ballot measure. I think we’re still have those conversations,” Fenberg continued.

Republicans have ideas that would reduce the increase of your property tax but not back-fill any of the districts that would see less money, like schools, fire departments, and libraries. Democrats want to help minimize the property tax increases and make sure schools, fire, libraries still get some of that missing money.

But as of right now, that would require TABOR money to back-fill.

