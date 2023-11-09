Safe2Tell annual report uncovers the highest ever report volume

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The anonymous youth reporting program, Safe2Tell, saw a 16% increase in reports during the 2022–23 school year. That’s according to the latest Safe2Tell annual report, released Monday by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Safe2Tell reports reached their highest number ever last school year, with suicide threats and bullying at the top of the list. The total number of reports was just shy of 22,500, bringing it to the highest number since the program’s inception in 2004.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 is seeing an increase too. In 2022, District 51 saw 100 reports for the first quarter of the school year, and in 2023, it’s seeing 150 reports for the first quarter.

“Well, I think one is that we’re trying to do more to get students to make more reports,” said Jason Talley, crisis coordinator for D51. “So we go out and talk to all grades about when to make reports and why to make them.”

District 51 tells us that about a fourth of the reports it receives have to do with suicidality, followed by bullying and school threats.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride

Latest News

Athletes of the Week: Fall NLI Signees
Athletes of the Week: Fall NLI Signees
Athletes of the Week: Fall NLI Signees
Athletes of the Week: Fall NLI Signees
Palisade High School’s former band teacher has been arrested following a Title IX investigation...
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
The anonymous youth reporting program, Safe2Tell, saw a 16% increase in reports during the...
Safe2Tell annual report uncovers the highest ever report volume