Unhoused resource center coming in December to Grand Junction

261 Ute Avenue property
261 Ute Avenue property(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kyrsten McBrayer
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new resource center for the unhoused is set to open downtown, as announced by city officials on Friday. The facility is a result of a collaboration between Homeward Bound, United Way, and the City of Grand Junction. It’s scheduled to open in December.

The closure of Whitman Park sparked discussions regarding improved alternatives for individuals without housing. Mayor Stout, as a collaborator, expressed the desire to avoid replicating the isolating environment of Whitman Park, where unhoused individuals felt disconnected and somewhat unnoticed. The priority was to establish a secure space where those experiencing homelessness could access the necessary resources to aid them in overcoming their current circumstances.

The new facility will serve as a daytime resource center, featuring convenient on-site bathroom and shower facilities. This center will be a sturdy enclosed pavilion. Capable of being cooled or heated as needed. It will provide a welcoming and comfortable environment for individuals to seek respite or escape from inclement conditions. Homeward Bound will be responsible for delivering medical services at this facility, as well as staff.

“We talk a lot about, you know, barriers to accessing services. This is designed to be a low-barrier facility, in the sense that you’re there are not a lot of requirements that have to be met to be able to enter and receive services. But what’s unique about this is that Homeward Bound will be staffing this. So there are service providers that will be on-site while the site is open,” said Anna Stout, the Mayor of Grand Junction. She says this center will provide safety for those whose only resort is to stay in parks or other people’s property.

The city says the center’s future location at 261 Ute Avenue is only temporary while the city and partners look for something more long-term to tackle homelessness in our community.

