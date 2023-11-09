WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck

The deer slammed into the truck at the exact moment a buyer pulled up to the house to close the deal. (CNN, JAY VAUGHAN/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX, SURVEILLANCE VID)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:40 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey man buying a pickup truck got a break in the price after a deer leapt into the truck bed just as he arrived to close the deal.

Troy Wescott, 13, was outside shooting hoops with his dog, Parker, at his home in Mays Landing, New Jersey, when he heard rustling in the leaves. Suddenly, a deer dashed up, leapt over two parked cars and slammed into the bed of a pickup truck.

The deer landed hard with just two legs making it into the truck bed in the initial jump, but it scrambled up, got its feet under it and leapt back out.

But the phenomenal jump isn’t the end of the story.

The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was for sale, and at the exact moment the deer slammed into the truck, a prospective buyer pulled up to the house to close the deal.

“He was just shocked. He said, ‘Oh, wow!’” Troy said.

During the negotiations, the buyer wasted no time in asking for a discount due to the dent the young buck left in the pickup.

“How about a little break on the price for the damage to the truck?” said Troy’s mom, Jillian Vaughan, as she recalled the deal.

Ultimately, the incident saved the buyer $1,000 off the asking price. Vaughan cracked jokes about what happened.

“We think that deer was trained,” she said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Man, I know you all brought that deer with you.’”

As the video went viral, commenters wanted to know if the deer was OK. The family says it seems to be, judging from a sighting on a neighbor’s trail camera.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
911 call shows man suspected in plan to attack Colorado amusement park was found dead near a ride

Latest News

The U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into alleged civil rights violations by...
Mississippi city and its police department face civil rights investigation
The deer slammed into the truck at the exact moment a buyer pulled up to the house to close the...
VIDEO: Deer crashes into for sale truck as buyer shows up to get it
An Arizona woman is dead eight days after an elk apparently trampled her outside her home....
Woman dies in Arizona's first fatal elk attack
Family members identified 19-year-old Autumn Beans as one of the victims of a fire at an Alaska...
Man rescues granddaughter from fire that killed his daughter