Bus crashes into restaurant, hurting 14

Surveillance video captured the bus crashing into the building. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/REDIN RANA/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - At least 14 people are injured after a public transit bus crashed into a car and restaurant in Long Beach, California, on Thursday.

It’s a heart-stopping moment caught on video as a car appears to blow through a stop sign at the exact moment a Long Beach city bus is going through the intersection.

“All I heard was like a loud, like a crashing thud,” said Redin Rana, whose home security video captured the crash. “And I come out to see a whole bus and a car inside the building of this restaurant right here.”

Police said it all happened around 3:15, the city bus heading east on East South Street when it landed in the intersection at the same time as the speeding car heading south on California.

With the video slowed down, you can see the vehicle was then pushed into a downstairs business, a restaurant that wasn’t open.

“It shocks me and it disappoints me at the same time,” Rana said of the crash.

Police said the crash is a criminal investigation.

Eleven passengers on the bus were injured, as was the driver. The driver of the sedan and a passenger had to taken out with a hydraulic rescue tool by firefighters.

In all, nine people were taken to the hospital. Upstairs from the restaurant is an apartment were two more people were inside.

“I’m told it was occupied. They’re totally safe, and they were helped out. Red Cross came out to relocate at least one person,” said Commander Michael Richens of Long Beach Police Department.

But despite all the damage, all the injuries and the speeding crash, miraculously everyone survived.

“It has been cleared that everyone survived, which is great news,” Rana said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators

Latest News

FILE - SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in...
SZA leads the 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift makes songwriter history with Grammy nominations
Surveillance video captured the bus crashing into the building.
14 hurt when bus crashes into restaurant
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday for talks on trade, Taiwan and managing fraught US-China relations