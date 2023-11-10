Dish Network laying off more than 500 Colorado employees

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — More than 500 Dish Network employees are being laid off this week, the satellite TV provider said Wednesday.

According to a statement from a Dish Network spokesperson, the company is making the move due to changing business demands.

“Like most businesses, we continually evaluate and make adjustments to ensure we’re set up for long-term success,” the statement said in part.

Impacted employees will be notified by the end of the week, according to the statement.

Dish Network reported $3.70 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $4.10 billion for the same quarter last year. The company lost $139 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $412 million in net income in Q3 2022.

Headquartered in Englewood, Dish Network employs more than 14,000 people in the U.S. according to the company’s website. It’s not clear how many of them work in Colorado.

