U.S. population growth expected to decrease by 2080

U.S. population expected to decline by 2080
By Digital Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - America’s long history of population growth is expected to come to an end by 2080.

Census Bureau Projections that were released today show that the U.S. will stop growing by the year 2080, with a projected total of 370 million people. Their data also indicates that America’s population will shrink, projecting 366 million people by the year 2100.

The Census Bureau cutbacks in immigration, which have long spurred America’s growth, is one of the challenges. Other key factors in the projected decline include falling birth rates and rising death rates because of an aging population.

In a press release from the Census Bureau, Sandra Johnson, a Demographer for the bureau, said, “The U.S. has experienced notable shifts in the components of population change over the last five years,” she continued. “Some of these, like the increases in mortality caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to be short-term while others, including the declines in fertility that have persisted for decades, are likely to continue into the future. Incorporating additional years of data on births, deaths, and international migration into our projections process resulted in a slower pace of population growth through 2060 than was previously projected.”

