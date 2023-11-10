Western Colorado Native American Market Days celebrates Native American diversity

Western Colorado Native American Market Days will celebrate Native American diversity
Western Colorado Native American Market Days will celebrate Native American diversity(Pexels | MGN)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Native American market is back at the Grand Junction Convention Center this weekend.

The Western Colorado Native American Market Days event starts today with a performance from World Champion Hoop Dancers, Moontee Sinquah, Sampson Sixkiller Sinquah, and Scott Sixkiller Sinquah. The event will happen all Veterans Weekend, from noon to 8 p.m. today and all day Saturday and Sunday. Many people from Western Colorado and beyond will bring jewelry, art, and beadwork in celebration of Native American diversity.

The Event Coordinator, Roland McCook said, “It’s a method in which we educate people about our heritage and culture, because I will, I will identify each dance group. And I will speak about the dance itself and its origins, and what it means and how it came to be, give a little history about the dances themselves.”

Admission for kids is five dollars and for veterans, it is free.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators

Latest News

Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview
Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Football State Playoffs Round Two Preview
More than 500 Dish Network employees are being laid off this week, the satellite TV provider...
Dish Network laying off more than 500 Colorado employees