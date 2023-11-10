Xcel Energy laying off Colorado employees

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(WCCO - CBS Minnesota / YouTube | MGN)
By Nate Lynn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER — Xcel Energy is laying off 59 Colorado employees as part of a company-wide workforce reduction, the utility provider said Wednesday.

According to a statement from an Xcel spokesperson, the layoffs impact about 150 employees in all. In addition, about 400 workers across the company accepted voluntary retirement offers. They will retire by the end of the year. It’s not clear how many of them work in Colorado.

Xcel blames “financial headwinds” caused by inflation, supply chain pressures and increased hiring during the pandemic.

“This decision allows us to align our organizational structure with evolving business and customer needs to ensure we’re positioned to succeed over the long term,” the statement said in part.

According to Xcel Energy’s website, the company had 11,357 employees in its eight-state service area at the end of 2021. 3,853 of them were in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 KUSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators

Latest News

A new resource center for the unhoused is set to open downtown, as announced by city officials...
Unhoused resource center coming in December to Grand Junction
Dish Network will layoff 500 employees in the week
Dish Network laying off more than 500 Colorado employees
Porch pirate cases rise during the holiday season
Mesa County Crime Stoppers warn community about “porch pirates” this coming holiday season
U.S. population expected to decline by 2080
U.S. population growth expected to decrease by 2080