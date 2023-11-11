3,2,1... LEGO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - D51 STEM helped put on the largest FIRST Lego League Challenge Tournament in the state this Saturday.

The tournament was hosted at Fruita Monument Highschool and welcomed more than 400 4th-8th grade students, making up a total of 48 competitive teams.

This years theme for the event is “Masterpiece”. This theme was assigned this year to encourage students to explore the integration of the arts and its relation to STEM. Students explore how technology, innovation, and engineering influence music, theatre, digital design, movies, entertainment, etc. in hopes to bridge the gap between the two subjects.

Love from the community was also showcased at the events successful launch, where over 90 of the volunteers were professors and students from CMU, RSVP volunteers, numerous D51 teachers and staff, and the Hi-Fives FIRST Robotics Challenge Team.

Jessica McDivitt, the STEM coordinator of D51, speaks on the importance of the FIRST Lego League Tournament:

“This is such an important moment for these kids... This will give them the opportunity to use what they learn here to create opportunities for themselves in the future. We want our kids on the Western Slope to be competitive with everybody and that means really getting involved in coding and programming and being able to work together and collaborate around high end questions and projects... We owe it to our kids to create these opportunities so that when they move forward in the future they have the tools they need to compete in a world that we can’t imagine yet.”

