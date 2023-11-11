Mavs Volleyball once again dominates

By Garrett Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The number eleven ranked Colorado Mesa Mavericks Volleyball team once again flexed their might, sweeping the Black Hills State Yellowjackets in their first game back at Brownson Arena since the middle of October.

The Mavs bullied the Jackets, with Junior Outside Hitter Sydney Leffler and Redshirt Senior Middle Hitter Savanah Spitzer combining for 27 kills, most of them haulting any kind of yellowjacket retaliation. The Mavs posted 50 kills in total.

CMU also played strong defense with Sophomore Libero Allison Waller leading the way, recording 18 digs. The Mavs lead in digs, like most stats, at 55-47.

The win moves the Mavs to 11-1 at home,11-2 in conference play and 22-3 overall on the season.

Up next, the Mavs will look to wrap up the regular season with a win taking on South Dakota Mines at home.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
31-year-old Cody Lee Custer
Affidavit reveals witness accounts describing deadly scene near Grand Ave. bridge
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators

Latest News

Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Mavs Volleyball once again dominates down the stretch run
Maverick WBB lights out shooting leads to win in home opener
Maverick WBB shooting leads to win in home opener
Maverick WBB lights out shooting leads to win in home opener
Maverick WBB picks up win in home opener
Governor Jared Polis
Polis calls special session to address rising property taxes