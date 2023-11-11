Mavs Volleyball once again dominates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The number eleven ranked Colorado Mesa Mavericks Volleyball team once again flexed their might, sweeping the Black Hills State Yellowjackets in their first game back at Brownson Arena since the middle of October.

The Mavs bullied the Jackets, with Junior Outside Hitter Sydney Leffler and Redshirt Senior Middle Hitter Savanah Spitzer combining for 27 kills, most of them haulting any kind of yellowjacket retaliation. The Mavs posted 50 kills in total.

CMU also played strong defense with Sophomore Libero Allison Waller leading the way, recording 18 digs. The Mavs lead in digs, like most stats, at 55-47.

The win moves the Mavs to 11-1 at home,11-2 in conference play and 22-3 overall on the season.

Up next, the Mavs will look to wrap up the regular season with a win taking on South Dakota Mines at home.

