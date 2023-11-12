Grizzly Creek Rescue

A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.
A climber had fallen 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”.(Glenwood Springs Fire Department)
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 1:30 pm on Saturday the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a fallen climber at Grizzly Creek Trailhead.

The climber had fallen approximately 40 feet while on a multi‐pitch climb called “Mudflap Girl”. This climb is over 700 feet tall and the climber was located around the 400-500 feet up the climb. A total of 36 rescuers helped with this incident including responders from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue, Vail Mountain Rescue, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Air National Guard, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The High‐ Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS) was contacted also contacted and worked closely with the Mountain Rescue Aspen team to rescue the injured climber and their climbing partner. They lowered a single rescuer to the climbers from a helicopter and then hoisted them to the hovering craft, then they were later transported to the Valley View Hospital.

Incident Commander Battalion Chief, Jesse Hood, credits the success of the rescue to the professionalism of all the parties who participated in the operation.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Suzan Harris found
Body identified as missing Palisade woman
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70

Latest News

Craft Fair
The Rock Annual “The Perfect Gift Craft Fair”
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Montrose, Rifle, Delta Football Teams all advance in State Playoffs
Mavericks Football wrap up season with a win
Mavs Football wraps up season with a win, locks up winning record
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts
Mavs Football wraps up season with a win, locks up winning record