Local veteran receives Purple Heart

Purple Heart ceremony in Grand Junction.
Purple Heart ceremony in Grand Junction.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This Veterans Day, one local veteran finally received one of the most-revered medals. Former Army Sgt. 1st Class William Montgomery received a Purple Heart in recognition of the injuries he sustained while defending America in Iraq.

That took place at a special medal ceremony at the Mesa County Workforce Center on Saturday morning. Montgomery says he is thankful for the recognition and appreciation.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert awarded the Purple Heart to former Sgt. Montgomery. “This is one of the greatest parts of my job to be able to recognize Sgt. 1st Class William Montgomery, and the sacrifices that he’s made in securing our freedoms here at home are something that goes beyond words; there’s definitely a debt that can never be repaid,” said Boebert.

President George W. Bush created the Purple Heart Medal to recognize troopers who are wounded or killed while serving in the armed forces.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Palisade Police Department approves use of new body cameras.
Palisade Police Department pulls body out of car in Government Highline Canal
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Suzan Harris found
Body identified as missing Palisade woman

Latest News

D51 STEM Sponsors FIRST Lego League Challenge Tournament here in the Grand Valley.
3,2,1... LEGO
Mavs Volleyball once again dominates down the stretch run
Mavs Volleyball once again dominates
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO newscasts
Mavs Volleyball once again dominates down the stretch run
Maverick WBB lights out shooting leads to win in home opener
Maverick WBB shooting leads to win in home opener