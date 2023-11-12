Mavs Football wraps up season with a win, locks up winning record

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football Team took down the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys 38-24 in the final game of the season.

The Mavs offense came out hot, getting into the endzone on all three of their first three drives. On the second drive, Junior Quarterback Gavin Herberg completed a pass to Redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Noah Sarria for a 13-yard touchdown reception. The next drive Herberg took it in himself for a 10-yard touchdown rush.

Herberg would account for four total touchdowns, three through the air, and one on the ground.

The two other passing touchdowns came after the start of the second half, when Herberg threw a pair of touchdowns to Redshirt Sophomore Wide Receiver Trevin Edwards and Redshirt Sophomore Tight End Ryan Hollingsworth. The Hollingsworth touchdown catch gave CMU a 38-11 lead.

The win puts the Mavericks season record at 6-5 to end the year. A record that was two games below .500 at 2-4 in early October. But the Mavericks caught fire down the stretch run of the season, winning four of their last five. The Mavs also end the season with a winning record in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at 5-4.

