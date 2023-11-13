Calm and consistent conditions will persist for the start of the work week.

Precipitation will follow the calm weather and warm temperatures by the end of the week.
Precipitation will follow the calm weather and warm temperatures by the end of the week.
By Julia Blanchette
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

High-Pressure Trough

Today, we have high pressure located directly overhead. The high-pressure ridge will impact the weather starting today and going into the week. While under high pressure, no new weather formations can form due to the lack of upward airflow. This is why much of the Grand Valley will have steady and quiet conditions for the next few days. The high-pressure ridge will exit to the east within the next few days. A southwest Pacific wind flow will fuel this movement. With high pressure, we expect sunshine, cool morning temperatures, and warm afternoons.

Our Next 24 Hours

With the highs for the week sitting at warmer temperatures, it may be an excellent opportunity to get outside.

Our day-by-day breakdown for Monday is as follows:

33 degrees by 8 AM, 47 degrees by 10 AM, 56 degrees by noon, and temperatures in the 60s by 2 PM and 4 PM.

The highs for Monday will reach in the afternoon hours. Grand Junction will see temperatures as high as 61 degrees, and Montrose will reach 58 degrees. It will reach 62 degrees in Delta and 61 degrees in Cortez.

Lows for tomorrow in our early morning hours are in the mid to upper 20s. It will be 29 degrees in Grand Junction, 25 degrees in Delta, 26 degrees in Montrose, and 23 Degrees in Cortez.

Potential Precipitation

There is some rain in the forecast later this week. Starting on Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain. Precipitation on Saturday and Sunday is also possible. More on this to come later this week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Stock photo
Ten Grand Junction area men arrested in multi-state sting operation targeting internet sex predators
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Suzan Harris found
Body identified as missing Palisade woman

Latest News

Clear skies for Veteran’s Day weekend.
A clear Veteran’s Day weekend with some clouds moving in later in the week.
Clear skies for Veteran’s Day weekend.
First Alert Weather -- forecast for Friday 11.10.23
Persistent dry weather means drought is gradually worsening across Western Colorado.
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Thursday 11.9.23
Persistent dry weather means drought is gradually worsening across Western Colorado.
Drought worsens, but we’ll stay dry amid warming through next week