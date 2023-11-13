Dr. Zind is back home... she reflects on her time in Gaza with us

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Pediatrician Dr. Barbara Zind spent 27 days (about 4 weeks) in Gaza. She was there when Hamas attacked Israel. Her days were spent trying to keep spirits high as tragedy swarmed around her. Now she’s home safe. Zind arrived home Monday, November 6th. Her husband and son met her in Denver and later drove home. She says neighbors had a big banner waiting for her.

After witnessing missiles being sent to Israel from a Gaza beach Zind stayed at a hotel for five days.

“The staff there was just remarkable. Every time I jumped, there’d be a blowout blast. The windows would shake, I’d run to the center of the room, and they’d say, no problem,” said Zind.

She describes feeling more than a little skirmish when the Erez crossing closed.

At first, she hoped to get out by October 12th through the Rafah crossing into Egypt. That was until the crossing was bombed and closed. With each passing day, hour, and minute the waiting went on.

“I’m an optimist, I think two or three more days, maybe a week, maybe one more week. You just never knew when you were leaving,” Zind added.

As the internet and other services faced blackouts on and off.

“I really couldn’t communicate with them at all, and couldn’t communicate with, with the people who were working on getting us out. I couldn’t get any information on if we were supposed to be going somewhere,” she detailed.

A worried son and husband were waiting for Zind.

“I kept telling them, no news is no news. It’s not bad news,” the best reassurance Zind could offer.

After a while Zind moved to a UN center in Gaza City where she and 35 other humanitarian aid staff and volunteers gathered.

“We slept all on the floor in one room for a couple nights. Then the Israelis said we had to leave Gaza. We went down to the south, not the farthest south, to a place called con unis,” Zind says she saw people start building shelters for their families. Using wood pallets and bricks.

“We were there for about two and a half weeks sleeping in cars or on the ground on foam mattresses and creating a community.”

A community finding solace and support in each other amidst the shattering reality surrounding them.

“Everyone had their roles. I mean, we were building a community of people from all different nationalities, all different religions, different ages,” Zind details the leadership role she took up. Talking to the group about food rationing. Guiding them on what foods would be best to order and how to ration 800 kcals per person.

“We did have a driver who really risked his life driving all the way to Gaza City and getting enough food for another week for us,” Zind says.

As a humanitarian, Zind said it was devastating to watch the families and children suffering around her. Yet, she knew getting home had to be a top priority.

“There wasn’t much I could do there. I felt like I’m not working in a hospital. I’m not able to do anything to help and I’m just utilizing resources, right,” Zind says she couldn’t wait to see her family too.

Many around the world are calling for a ceasefire on both sides.

While Zind expresses she’s not a politician, she says you have to look at the root cause of the conflict.

“The situation that people were living in are living in, in Gaza, it’s the largest open-air prison in the world. It’s the third most densely populated area in the world,” Zind says the people can’t leave. They can’t improve themselves, export foods, or bring supplies in. She says Gaza will have trouble rebuilding.

“I think that everyone deserves civil rights, they deserve the right to have a good life. I think until those people get that opportunity, you’re going to have strife and it’s not going to be safe for the people in Gaza and it’s not going to be safe for the people in Israel,” Zind said as she closed her thoughts.

If you’re interested in knowing how you can help, Dr. Zind says donating to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund is a great start. She says the money is going to the children of Palestine right now.

Dr. Zind also says the UN Refugee Works Association is another great organization. They are delivering aid to people and the Mercy Corps is giving money to people’s banks so that they can purchase food.

