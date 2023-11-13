Mavs Women’s Soccer wins RMAC Tournament for the first time since ‘98

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Women’s Soccer team are Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament champions, after taking down the Colorado Mines Orediggers, in dominant fashion at a final of 3-0.

The Mavericks set the tone early on, breaking a Mines shutout streak that extended back to Oct.1 just a couple of minutes into play, when Redshirt Senior Midfielder Mikayla Eccher found a seem driving down the middle of the field and connected on a shot on goal.

Eccher had a busy first half, scoring both of the only two goals scored in the game, putting the Mavs in the driver’s seat up 2-0.

Sophomore Forward Kylie Wells put the third and final goal of the day in the net, making it four straight games with a goal for the Fruita Monument Alumni,

Defensively the Mavericks were magic in the first half, not allowing a shot on goal. Second half, when the Orediggers began getting shots off, Freshman Goalkeeper Keely Wieczorek put a stop to that, recording four saves on the day.

The tournament championship is the first for the Mavericks since 1998, the first season the RMAC held a postseason tournament. The win was also the first for the Mavericks in Golden, since 2007.

Eccher was named tournament MVP, and was named to the All-Tournament team along with Wells, Weiczorek, Redshirt Junior Forward Sauveleyne Randel, Junior Midfielder Adessa Correa, and Sophomore Defender Ally Wachtel.

The win gives the Mavericks an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II tournament, the first for the team since 2011.

