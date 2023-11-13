Native American Market Days: A celebration of Native American Diversity

Native American Market Days
Native American Market Days((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a wrap for the three-day Native American Market here in Grand Junction.

The Native American Market Days Festival brings together indigenous artists and vendors; it’s a celebration of Native American diversity. On its last day, the event featured a world-champion hoop dancer, the Danza Aztec dance group, and bear dance singers.

The marketplace brought Native American jewelry, blankets, art, and so much more. “We bring these people here, and they have their own profession; most of it is the southwest, silver and turquoise, and what their gourds and their blankets, and just anything that these artists will produce,” said Chief Roland McCook, chairman of the Native American Cultural Programs. “So we give them a place to do this, and it’s very lively and colorful here, and everybody’s having a good time.

