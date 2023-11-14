Armed Aurora man sentenced for entering Children’s Hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An armed intruder who forced his way into a Children’s Hospital in Aurora last year has been sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release for a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Sep. 24, 2022, at Children’s Hospital Anshutz Medical Campus, when a nurse and others called the police to report a man, 29-year-old Jeremy Lavon Tate of Aurora, running through the hospital with a gun.

In a statement from U.S. Attorney, Cole Finegan, he said, “The swift, courageous actions of brave law enforcement officers and hospital security staff prevented a possible catastrophe from unfolding inside Children’s Hospital.”

