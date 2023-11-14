Club Q vigil will be held for Victims and Victims’ families this Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Next Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that occurred at Club Q in Colorado Springs that claimed the lives of five people and injured many more.

The community will come together to remember the lives lost from the shooting that happened late November 19, 2022. A remembrance ceremony will take place this Sunday at noon just outside of Club Q.

Governor Jared Polis will be in attendance along with Colorado Springs Mayor, Yemi Mobolade. Survivors and their families will also be there to remember those who lost their lives.

