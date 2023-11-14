Colorado gas prices are 9 cents less than the country’s average

Colorado gas prices were lower than the country's average last week
Colorado gas prices were lower than the country's average last week
By Digital Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Prices at the pump are starting to look a bit better as the holiday travel season approaches.

According to Gas Buddy, prices fell by 14 cents per gallon last week. That averages to about $3.24 for gas stations across Colorado. They also mentioned that there was a station that had gas at $1. 71 just yesterday, but they did not make mention of where that location is at.

The country’s average price for gas is $3.33, which makes Colorado’s average 9 cents less than the country’s average.

