Colorado hiker lucky to be alive after snowstorm catches him unprepared

By Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:03 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A hiker is lucky to be alive after being rescued from a 13,000 ft. ridge north of Princeton last week.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue were called to the mountain after getting a distress call. A severe snowstorm powered through the area and caught a hiker who was unprepared. The hiker was out of water, had no food, and was only wearing a cotton hoodie.

When search and rescue found him, they said that he was curled up and covered in snow. Being lost in those conditions left the hiker extremely hypothermic, but alive.

They made it down the mountain at around 7 a.m. to an ambulance waiting for them at the bottom, a full 12 hours after the rescue efforts began.

