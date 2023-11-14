Multiple rounds of rain and mountain snow arrive late this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The end of this week will transition toward rain and high-elevation snow. The shift in the weather pattern happens Wednesday night and Thursday. That’s when our first of several rounds of rain will arrive. While some changes are possible and we’ll be fine tuning this forecast, here’s how things look with the newest forecast data from Monday afternoon...

The First Round

Our first round of rain will arrive between midnight Wednesday night and 7 AM Thursday morning. While rain builds across the Western Slope, snow will increase along the Continental Divide. Travel through the mountains will become difficult or even dangerous at times. Rain and mountain snow will diminish Thursday afternoon and evening. Friday will be dry.

Round Two

Our second round of rain and mountain snow will arrive between midnight Friday night and 7 AM Saturday. On-and-off rain and mountain snow will be with us for much of Saturday. We’ll get a brief break early Sunday.

Round Three

Round three of rain and snow will arrive on Sunday between 7 AM and noon. It could linger through much of Sunday night and Monday morning before it breaks by midday Monday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 40s at 6 PM to middle 40s at 8 PM, then to lower 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 32 degrees around Grand Junction, 29 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 27 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 30s at 7 AM to middle 50s at 11 AM, then to lower 60s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 58 degrees around Montrose, 63 degrees around Delta, and 62 degrees around Cortez.

