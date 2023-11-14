Non-profits could be getting a boost from the federal government for student scholarships

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Non-profits in Colorado are getting a boost from the federal government with a grant meant to help students with life after high school.

According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative is seeing applications for its career launch grant. The Career Launch Grant Program is designed to provide tuition assistance to students. It matches funds for community scholarships so that tuition costs are not a barrier to entry.

Cynthia Armendariz, managing director, Colorado Department of Higher Education, said there’s approximately $1.5 million in grant funding available for nonprofits that can match funding 1:1, generating $3 million in scholarships for Colorado students.

“So a nonprofit and organization throughout the state would apply if they meet the requirements, and then that nonprofit that is working with students would have these funds available to support students,” said Armendariz.

This funding is competitive, and only one application cycle is offered per fiscal year. Nonprofits have until January 5, 2024, to apply. You can apply here.

