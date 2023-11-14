Westlake Irrigation Construction Project begins today, closing the disc golf course

Westlake Irrigation Construction Project begins today
Westlake Irrigation Construction Project begins today
By Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The disc golf course at Westlake Park will be temporarily closed from today until the end of the year to replace the irrigation system but the trail that passes through the park will remain open during the project, with a slight detour.

The playground and skate park will remain open for public use. The current sprinkler system has reached the end of its lifespan and needs replacement. The project aims to improve water efficiency and is part of a phased approach to enhance the quality and sustainability of the park.

