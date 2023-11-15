2 Colorado men arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

The pair are facing a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement as well as several misdemeanors
By Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two more Colorado men have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 capital riots.

Investigators say Eric Zeis, 37, and Justin Schulze, 31, drove from their homes in Colorado Springs to Washington, D.C. to attend the former president’s speech and the“Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

The pair are facing a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement as well as several misdemeanors including:

  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Suzan Harris found
Body identified as missing Palisade woman
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say

Latest News

The pair are facing a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement as well as several...
2 Colorado men arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
An investigation by the Colorado Department of Law found the lending company collected illegal...
Colorado Attorney General reaches settlement with money lender
Colorado West Performing Arts Company stopped by.
Colorado West Performing Arts Company performs Christmas classic
Colorado West Performing Arts Company performs Christmas classic