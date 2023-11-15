Holiday safety tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2021, the three leading dates for home fires caused by cooking were Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve. The Grand Junction Fire Department wants to remind the community about the importance of fire safety in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

So as you’re getting ready to cook that Thanksgiving dinner, make sure you’re keeping an eye on the food, staying in the home when cooking your turkey, and checking it frequently. Also,  never use a fire extinguisher or water on a cooking fire, and keep kids and pets at least three feet away from the stovetop.

The fire department reports that unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths.

“During the holiday season, you do see the greatest increase in structure fires, and that is because the holidays can kind of be the perfect storm of fire danger,” said Dirk Clingman, public information officer. “Not only are we cooking more, we’re introducing decorations into our home. We’re using electricity in a new way, and it’s just a giant change of habits that can lead to fire occurring.”

