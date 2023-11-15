Israel vigil brings community members together in complete solidarity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One month has passed since the terror group, Hamas, attacked Israel, causing panic and shock all across the Middle East. Since then, thousands have died with no end to the war in sight.

A vigil was held tonight to bring communities together to pray for peace and an end to the war. Many came together in solidarity.

A participant of the vigil had some thoughtful words on what the vigil means to her and the community, saying, ”What’s going on here is, this is to show our support for Israel. We have a fairly large Jewish community here in town and I’m friends with many of them. There are people suffering, and they’re suffering...obviously...for what’s going on in Israel. Many of them have family members who are serving in the Israeli Defence Force in Gaza, so you could imagine what’s going through their heads. But also, we have anti-semitism that has grown 500 percent since the beginning of the war. Just because they’re Jewish they’re being killed, so we’re here to stand with them and show them that they have friends and we’re their friends.”

Spread throughout the entrance of the Old Mesa County Courthouse were empty strollers, she described the purpose of them saying, “There are 239 hostages as of today and 30 of those are children...babies. A brand new baby was born in Gaza, three-year-old twins, all the way up to 18 years old. If you look at these strollers, you should think, this is your baby in a stroller that is being held captive as a hostage in Gaza by Hamas. That little baby in that stroller, it’s just so sad.”

