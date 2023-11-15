Rain and mountain snow arrive Thursday, more falls this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re still tracking multiple rounds of rain and mountain snow for Thursday through Sunday. Some days look drier than others, but no day looks like an all-day rain for us on the Western Slope.

Our Next Weather Maker(s)

What we’re tracking is a large area of low pressure off the California Coast. A big of energy will spin off from the circulation and track over us on Thursday. The low pressure itself will track over us this weekend.

Tracking The First Round

The first round of rain will arrive on Thursday. Spotty rain is possible in the early morning starting between 3 AM and 6 AM. Occasional showers are possible beneath an otherwise cloudy sky through about 2 PM. Rain may increase between 2 PM and 5 PM and then end between 7 PM and 10 PM. Even then, the rain will be spotty and not for everyone. Some areas may not get any rain all day long. Snow can fall on the higher terrain including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, and the Elk Mountains.

Tracking the Second Round

The next round of rain could be here on Saturday. There’s some indication that this round of rain may choke on arrival. Still, some spotty areas of rain are possible starting between midnight Friday night and 6 AM Saturday. Spotty rain is possible throughout Saturday and Saturday evening while snow increases in the mountains. Travel on I-70 toward Denver can be dangerous at times.

Tracking the Third (Biggest) Round

Round three arrives on Sunday as a disturbance races into Colorado from the northwest. Cold rain and mountain snow are possible for much of Sunday. Some breaks are possible. Travel on I-70 between Grand Junction and Denver may be dangerous at times. Much of the precipitation will end across Western Colorado soon after midnight Sunday night. Weather will improve quickly on Monday, but we’ll turn much colder even as the sun comes back.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 50s at 6 PM to middle 40s at 7 PM, then to lower 40s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will become partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, an d24 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll warm from low-to-mid 30s at 7 AM to middle 50s by 11 AM, then to low-to-mid 60s at 3 PM. High temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 64 degrees around Delta, and 64 degrees around Cortez.

