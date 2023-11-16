Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations

Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system. (chickfila_valrico/Instagram)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system.

Right now, it’s only available at a few locations, including one near Tampa, Florida.

Customers can request the service through the Chick-fil-A app, but drone delivery is only available during certain hours and only within a certain distance.

There’s no word on whether the cows are operating the drones.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system....
Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands have fled