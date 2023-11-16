Colorado’s 3-day waiting period will stay in effect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new Colorado gun law that went into effect Oct. 1, imposes a three-day period that will stay in effect. A judge made the decision on Monday.

In August, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners filed a lawsuit claiming the news three-day trial law violated the Second Amendment, but a judge rejected that lawsuit claiming the organization had not done enough to prove the new law was unconstitutional.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners issued a response to the ruling and said that they would not stop fighting.

According to a press release from the organization on Nov. 11, Taylor Rhodes, the Executive Director for Rocky Mountain Gun Owners said, “Undoubtedly, this is a bump in the road, but we won’t stop fighting for our members until this disastrous waiting period scheme is off the books,” Rhodes continued, “RMGO members shouldn’t lose faith, we still have one more chance at the preliminary injunction via a Tenth Circuit panel, where we have already had success earlier this year. That’s why I have instructed RMGO’s attorneys to immediately appeal this decision and take it to a higher court.”

