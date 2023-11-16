Delta County woman missing, last seen in Gunnison Gorge area

If you have seen her or have information related to her disappearance, the Delta County Sheriff would like to hear from you.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find missing woman Samantha Bartolo.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Bartolo was reported missing on November 12 after family members had not seen or heard from her in three days.

Family and police said that Bartolo was last seen leaving the trailer she was living in with her boyfriend on November 10 in the Gunnison Gorge Conservation Area, near H-75 Road east of Delta.

Bartolo was described by police as 5′10″ tall with bright red hair. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a spaghetti strap black shirt.

Law enforcement said that the Delta County Search & Rescue Team alongside deputies with the sheriff’s office have been searching the area she disappeared for three days.

If you have seen her or have information related to her disappearance, the DCSO asks that you call Delta County dispatch at (970) 874-2015.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Suzan Harris found
Body identified as missing Palisade woman
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say

Latest News

Lunch with Commissioner Bobbie Daniel
Lunch conversation with Commissioner Bobbie Daniel
3-day waiting period will stay in effect
Colorado’s 3-day waiting period will stay in effect
"I Voted" Sticker Contest
Vote for your favorite ‘I Voted” sticker
Mesa County Public Health
Free COVID-19 tests available at Mesa County Public Health