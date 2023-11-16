Thanksgiving meals for the less fortunate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but a lot of our neighbors and friends in the Grand Valley could be looking ahead to a hungry holiday season. If you or someone you care about is looking for a hot meal, companionship, and safety but don’t have anywhere to go, here are a few options:

Canyon View Vineyard Church will be doing a food delivery on Wednesday, November 22. You can request a form for delivery by will be doing a food delivery on Wednesday, November 22. You can request a form for delivery by clicking this link. You can also call (970) 814-2093.

First Christian Church will be giving out meals the day of Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its main building at 1326 N. 1st St, Grand Junction.

The Salvation Army will be giving out meals on Thanksgiving day as well, running from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at 1235 N. 4th St, Grand Junction.

Dedicated food pantries in the region are also an option, though some have guidelines on how to get assistance sourced from Western Colorado 211.

Community Food Bank

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Address: 476 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction 81501

Phone: (970) 640-0336

Visits are by appointment only; staff ask for scheduling to be done over the phone or in person.

Mutual Aid Partners (Community Choice Pantry)

Hours: Tuesday 10:30am – 12:30pm

Address: 536 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction 81501

Phone: 970.316.2019

No qualifications, call or email for more information: info@mutualaidpartners.org

Connection Church

Hours: Open the third Thursday of every month (November 16th for this month) from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Address: 2938 North Avenue, Unit C-2, Grand Junction

Phone: (970) 523-1857

Drive up and delivery are available

The Rock Church

Hours: First and third Sunday of the month (next available: Nov. 19) at 11:45 a.m.

Address: 2170 Broadway, Grand Junction

Phone: (970) 242-7625

Drive up is available. Staff ask to place your order by phone by the preceding Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach

Hours: Food Pantry operates Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 11:30am; Soup Kitchen operates Monday – Saturday 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Address: 245 S. 1st Street, Grand Junction 81501

Phone: 970.241.3658

Limit one (1) foodbox every 30 days

Orchard Mesa Baptist Church

Hours: Fourth (4th) Friday of the month, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Address: 2748 B 1/2 Road, Grand Junction 81503

Phone: 970.242.2355

Fresh bread served daily starting at 8:00am

Bethel Assembly of God

Hours: Third (3rd) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 11:00am

Address: 2945 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction 81504

Phone: 970.243.8247

Junction Community Church

Hours: Third (3rd) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 10:00am

Address: 2867 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction 81501

Phone: 970.243.0757

Limit one visit per month, drive up available, please schedule an appointment by calling or emailing: saraspantry@jctcc.net

Grand Valley Peace and Justice

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Address: 740 Gunnison Avenue, Grand Junction 81501

Food pantry for those who carry their homes on their backs or live in their cars

Seventh-Day Adventist Community Services

Hours: Tuesday 9:00am – 11:20am, 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Address: 2554 Patterson Road, Grand Junction 81505

Phone: 970.242.2277

Food boxes and clothing available

Clifton

Clifton Christian Church

Hours: Wednesdays 9:00am – 11:30am, 12:30pm – 3:00pm; Fridays 9:00am – 11:30am; Fourth (4th) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 11:00am

Address: 3241 F 1/4 Road, Clifton 81520

Phone: 970.434.7392

Can receive food services once every 30 days during weekday pantry hours, can also receive food for the first Saturday of each month

Palisade

Nazarene Food Pantry

Hours: First (1st) Thursday of the month, 10:00am – 2:00pm; TEFAP available 7/20 and 8/17 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Address: 3595 Front Street, Palisade 81526

Phone: 970.464.7770

Available to Palisade residents only

Fruita

Victory Life Church

Hours: Wednesdays & Thursdays 9:00am – 12:00pm

Address: 2066 Highway 6 & 50, Fruita 81521

Phone: 970.858.4852

Monument View Bible Church

Hours: Third (3rd) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 11:00am; Evergreen boxes distributed the third (3rd) Thursday of the month, 10:00am – 11:00am

Address: 1173 17 1/2 Road, Fruita 81521

Phone: 970.730.7294

Evergreen boxes available only to adults 50+ and an application is required; call or email for the application or more information: 5loaves2fishes@mvbcfruita.org

Collbran

Plateau Valley Assembly

Hours: Fridays 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Address: 57228 Highway 330, Collbran 81624

Phone: 970.609.6751

Drive up only

De Beque

Open Bible Fellowship Church

Hours: Third (3rd) Wednesday of the month, 3:00pm – 5:30pm

Address: 7th & Denver Avenue, De Beque 81630

Phone: 970.201.7092

Recommended to call by the 5th of the month to get on the list, please call if you require a different pick up time than the ones above, participants can pick out items themselves, walk-ins are welcome at 4:30pm

