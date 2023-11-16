Thanksgiving meals for the less fortunate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but a lot of our neighbors and friends in the Grand Valley could be looking ahead to a hungry holiday season. If you or someone you care about is looking for a hot meal, companionship, and safety but don’t have anywhere to go, here are a few options:
- Canyon View Vineyard Church will be doing a food delivery on Wednesday, November 22. You can request a form for delivery by clicking this link. You can also call (970) 814-2093.
- First Christian Church will be giving out meals the day of Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its main building at 1326 N. 1st St, Grand Junction.
- The Salvation Army will be giving out meals on Thanksgiving day as well, running from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at 1235 N. 4th St, Grand Junction.
Dedicated food pantries in the region are also an option, though some have guidelines on how to get assistance sourced from Western Colorado 211.
Community Food Bank
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Address: 476 28 1/2 Road, Grand Junction 81501
Phone: (970) 640-0336
Visits are by appointment only; staff ask for scheduling to be done over the phone or in person.
Mutual Aid Partners (Community Choice Pantry)
Hours: Tuesday 10:30am – 12:30pm
Address: 536 Ouray Avenue, Grand Junction 81501
Phone: 970.316.2019
No qualifications, call or email for more information: info@mutualaidpartners.org
Connection Church
Hours: Open the third Thursday of every month (November 16th for this month) from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Address: 2938 North Avenue, Unit C-2, Grand Junction
Phone: (970) 523-1857
Drive up and delivery are available
The Rock Church
Hours: First and third Sunday of the month (next available: Nov. 19) at 11:45 a.m.
Address: 2170 Broadway, Grand Junction
Phone: (970) 242-7625
Drive up is available. Staff ask to place your order by phone by the preceding Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Grand Valley Catholic Outreach
Hours: Food Pantry operates Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 11:30am; Soup Kitchen operates Monday – Saturday 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Address: 245 S. 1st Street, Grand Junction 81501
Phone: 970.241.3658
Limit one (1) foodbox every 30 days
Orchard Mesa Baptist Church
Hours: Fourth (4th) Friday of the month, 10:00am – 1:00pm
Address: 2748 B 1/2 Road, Grand Junction 81503
Phone: 970.242.2355
Fresh bread served daily starting at 8:00am
Bethel Assembly of God
Hours: Third (3rd) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 11:00am
Address: 2945 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction 81504
Phone: 970.243.8247
Junction Community Church
Hours: Third (3rd) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 10:00am
Address: 2867 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction 81501
Phone: 970.243.0757
Limit one visit per month, drive up available, please schedule an appointment by calling or emailing: saraspantry@jctcc.net
Grand Valley Peace and Justice
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 2:00pm
Address: 740 Gunnison Avenue, Grand Junction 81501
Food pantry for those who carry their homes on their backs or live in their cars
Seventh-Day Adventist Community Services
Hours: Tuesday 9:00am – 11:20am, 1:00pm – 2:30pm
Address: 2554 Patterson Road, Grand Junction 81505
Phone: 970.242.2277
Food boxes and clothing available
Clifton
Clifton Christian Church
Hours: Wednesdays 9:00am – 11:30am, 12:30pm – 3:00pm; Fridays 9:00am – 11:30am; Fourth (4th) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 11:00am
Address: 3241 F 1/4 Road, Clifton 81520
Phone: 970.434.7392
Can receive food services once every 30 days during weekday pantry hours, can also receive food for the first Saturday of each month
Palisade
Nazarene Food Pantry
Hours: First (1st) Thursday of the month, 10:00am – 2:00pm; TEFAP available 7/20 and 8/17 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm
Address: 3595 Front Street, Palisade 81526
Phone: 970.464.7770
Available to Palisade residents only
Fruita
Victory Life Church
Hours: Wednesdays & Thursdays 9:00am – 12:00pm
Address: 2066 Highway 6 & 50, Fruita 81521
Phone: 970.858.4852
Monument View Bible Church
Hours: Third (3rd) Saturday of the month, 9:00am – 11:00am; Evergreen boxes distributed the third (3rd) Thursday of the month, 10:00am – 11:00am
Address: 1173 17 1/2 Road, Fruita 81521
Phone: 970.730.7294
Evergreen boxes available only to adults 50+ and an application is required; call or email for the application or more information: 5loaves2fishes@mvbcfruita.org
Collbran
Plateau Valley Assembly
Hours: Fridays 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Address: 57228 Highway 330, Collbran 81624
Phone: 970.609.6751
Drive up only
De Beque
Open Bible Fellowship Church
Hours: Third (3rd) Wednesday of the month, 3:00pm – 5:30pm
Address: 7th & Denver Avenue, De Beque 81630
Phone: 970.201.7092
Recommended to call by the 5th of the month to get on the list, please call if you require a different pick up time than the ones above, participants can pick out items themselves, walk-ins are welcome at 4:30pm
