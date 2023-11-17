City approves funding for daytime resource center for homeless Grand Junction citizens

The new facility will serve only as a daytime resource center with bathrooms and shower facilities.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council unanimously approved funding a resource center for homeless people in Grand Junction Wednesday.

The appropriation involves an operating agreement with the United Way of Mesa County and Homeward Bound for a building at 261 Ute Avenue.

Mayor Anna Stout said this center will provide daytime safety for those who do not have any other options.

