Colorado Attorney General’s Office to provide millions for food access, diaper programs

(File Photo Inside Food Bank of the Rockies) The Colorado Department of Law transferred $2.5...
(File Photo Inside Food Bank of the Rockies) The Colorado Department of Law transferred $2.5 million to the Colorado Department of Human Services providing additional funding to an existing network. $2 million will be directed to statewide food banks, and pantry partners.(KKCO / KJCT)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today Colorado’s Attorney General’s office announced it will be providing $3 million to food access and diaper programs statewide.

Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement at We Don’t Waste, an organization addressing hunger in the Denver area.

The Colorado Department of Law transferred $2.5 million to the Colorado Department of Human Services providing additional funding to an existing network. $2 million will be directed to statewide food banks, and pantry partners.

$500,000 will be provided to diaper programs. The funds for the diaper programs will help organizations distribute diapers, wipes and other essentials to families in need.

The funding is from a settlement AG Weiser reached with Wal-Mart in July over the company’s failure to ensure the price customers pay for products matches the listed price on the shelf.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Jeff Mason, 46 years old.
Former Palisade High School teacher arrested following investigation
Cameo exit
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-70
Police in Arizona say a 9-year-old boy died at the hospital after a vehicle struck him and his...
Child dies, father badly hurt after car crashes into them waiting to cross street, police say
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

City approves funding for daytime resource center for homeless Grand Junction citizens
City approves funding for daytime resource center for homeless Grand Junction citizens
The new facility will serve only as a daytime resource center with bathrooms and shower...
City approves funding for daytime resource center for homeless Grand Junction citizens
Colorado woman killed in Bahamas after catamaran capsizes
Colorado woman killed in Bahamas after catamaran capsizes
The cause of the 74-year-old woman’s death was not immediately clear, said law enforcement.
Colorado woman killed in Bahamas after catamaran capsizes